JUST IN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hindering its wireless charging: Report
Algo rhythm: Over 14 million cyber-attacks blocked daily, says report
How artificial intelligence is making diagnosis faster and more accurate
Google Pixel Watch was available for pre-order on Amazon briefly: Report
Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11 taskbar
Launched in 2014, iPhone 6 added to list of vintage products by Apple
Telegram reduces subscription fee for premium users in India to Rs 179
Google's Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphone pre-orders to start soon in India
Tesla AI Day 2022: Musk unveils humanoid robot Optimus; here's what we know
Google receives 37,282 complaints from Indian users, removes bad content
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Algo rhythm: Over 14 million cyber-attacks blocked daily, says report
Business Standard

Apple iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hindering its wireless charging: Report

Some recent reports have claimed that the large camera housing on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro smartphones hinders the wireless charging feature in some cases

Topics
Apple  | Apple iPhone

ANI  Mobile 

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 series

Some recent reports have claimed that the large camera housing on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro smartphones hinders the wireless charging feature in some cases.

According to Mashable, there have been several user complaints drawing attention to the issue on several forums.

Users have complained that the iPhone 14 Pro is incompatible with several wireless chargers due to the camera bump, as it prevents some accessories from charging the smartphone.

The reports state that the iPhone 14 Pro's huge camera hump sets it apart from its forerunners externally. Although the cameras have more power, some have complained that they experience excessive shaking when using third-party apps.

It was mentioned that the shaky camera configuration could possibly be causing problems with wireless charging compatibility.

Previously some Verizon iPhone 14 Pro users in the U.S. complained of calls sporadically disconnecting and poor, unreliable 5G cellular connectivity, according to Mashable.

Meanwhile, Apple released an iOS update to address the camera shakiness concerns that certain recent iPhone 14 Pro units were experiencing. To address this problem with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera, Apple is now distributing the latest iOS 16.0.2 update.

Third-party programs including Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok received reports of the problem. For every iPhone that can run iOS 16, the update is accessible, as per Mashable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 07:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU