JUST IN
Apple to declare iPhone 5c 'obsolete' by next month, says report
Facebook reveals login credentials of 1 mn users stolen by malicious apps
Apple Watch detects pregnancy before clinical test, says report
WhatsApp rolls out new feature of optional subscription plan for businesses
Zuckerberg sets for 'Meta Connect' amid quality issues with VR project
Global metaverse market likely to reach $996 bn in 2030 with 39% CAGR
Apple's own 5G modem not to arrive in new iPhones till 2025: Report
Google to shut entire Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard launched in 2019
WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio
Meta allows users to report bugs in social metaverse app Horizon Worlds
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Facebook reveals login credentials of 1 mn users stolen by malicious apps
Business Standard

Apple to declare iPhone 5c 'obsolete' by next month, says report

Tech giant Apple is likely planning to mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product next month, media reports said

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iPhone 5c
iPhone 5c

Tech giant Apple is likely planning to mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product next month, media reports said.

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple marked the iPhone 5c as a vintage product in October 2020, which meant the company and its service providers could only provide certain repairs for the product, subject to part availability.

On November 1, Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product, ending all repairs and services, the report said.

Apple also said in the memo it would mark the third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE as obsolete on the same day, it added.

As per the report, iPhone 5c was an iconic iPhone released alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013.

The iPhone 5c was the first to be offered in a series of bright and vibrant colors, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and white, in an "unapologetically plastic" design.

It also marked the first time Apple had released a lower-end iPhone model aimed at budget-conscious customers, with pricing for the 16GB model starting at $99 with a two-year contract in the US.

--IANS

vc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU