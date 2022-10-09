JUST IN
Global metaverse market likely to reach $996 bn in 2030 with 39% CAGR
Apple's own 5G modem not to arrive in new iPhones till 2025: Report
Google to shut entire Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard launched in 2019
WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio
Meta allows users to report bugs in social metaverse app Horizon Worlds
Telegram founder warns users to stay away from WhatsApp yet again
Motorola Moto e32 with 6.5-inch HD IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched
New space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: NASA
Western Digital launches new SSD for hardcore Indian gamers on Oct 7
TikTok rolls out range of creation enhancing, editing tools in US
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Global metaverse market likely to reach $996 bn in 2030 with 39% CAGR
Business Standard

Zuckerberg sets for 'Meta Connect' amid quality issues with VR project

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to announce the company's progress towards building the $10 billion metaverse, as internal reports claim there are still several quality issues

Topics
Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook | VR MARKET

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mark Zuckerberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to announce the company's progress towards building the $10 billion metaverse, as internal reports claim there are still several quality issues and those building the virtual reality (VR) social network at the company are barely using it.

The company will organised 'Meta Connect' virtual conference on October 11 for developers, creators, tech enthusiasts and others.

Zuckerberg will share share updates on the VR developer ecosystem, the progress building toward the metaverse, and 'Project Cambria', a new high-end VR headset with mixed reality.

"If you have a Meta Quest 2 headset, you can register to attend in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds," said the company.

The flagship metaverse event comes as Vishal Shah, Meta's VP of Metaverse, apparently told the employees that the metaverse team would remain in a "quality lockdown" for the rest of the year to "ensure that we fix our quality gaps and performance issues before we open up Horizon to more users".

"Simply put, for an experience to become delightful and retentive, it must first be usable and well crafted," he told them in an internal memo.

In August, Zuckerberg was forced to post new screenshots on Facebook and Instagram, showing off a more life-like version of himself, after he faced memes on his poorly-designed metaverse avatar.

In the same month, Vivek Sharma, the Indian-origin VP of Meta's Horizon social media virtual reality (VR) platform, departed, at a time when Zuckerberg doubles down on his $10 billion metaverse dream.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is "confident that the metaverse is the future of computing and that it should be built around people".

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mark Zuckerberg

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU