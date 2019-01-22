JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Affordable audio accessory for smart televisions
Business Standard

Apple to soon release fancy photo-editing app 'Fuzion' for iPhones

'Fuzion' is a photo editor that lets you take your portraits and selfies to the next level

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple iPhone

A new photography app for iOS called "Fuzion" that would use the "TrueDepth" camera data from new iPhones and create images by blending multiple images with portrait mode shots is expected to reach iOS users this week.

'Fuzion' is a photo editor that lets you take your portraits and selfies to the next level. Blend multiple images and create stunning double exposures with ease," the "Fuzion" team wrote in a post on Monday.

The feature would work on the new iPhones -- iPhone 8 Plus, X, XR, and XS.

The app comes with features to capture portrait photos with automatic silhouette detection, choices from a variety of backgrounds by top photographers to blend with the portrait and options to add dust overlays, light leaks and colour filters.

"The app utilises the powerful "TrueDepth" and dual cameras of new iPhones to automatically detect a person's silhouette and cut them out of the background," the post added.

The editing app was released to a group of beta testers in December, 9To5Mac reported.

 
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 18:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements