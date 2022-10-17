Apple to turn iPad into smart display, speaker to control home devices

Apple is reportedly working on to turn its iPad into a smart display and speaker, that can work like Facebook Portal or Amazon Echo Show smart home devices.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant can introduce these smart capabilities into its iPads as soon as next year.

An iPad docking station could allow users to make calls via FaceTime and gain hands-free control of smart home devices.

It will be similar to Amazon Fire tablet that allows users to put the devices into a charging dock to become a smart display.

Google last week announced a docking accessory for its upcoming Pixel Tablet, that will work as Nest Hub Max to control smart home devices via the Home app.

Apple is scheduled to unveil iPad Pro soon, which is likely to come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and M2 Silicon chip.

Apple is also working on an updated version of HomePod, according to the the report.

The next-generation of HomePod can have an updated display, an S8 chip and multi-touch functionality.

The company is also planning a combined Apple TV and smart speaker device equipped with a camera.

Apple recently signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024.

The iPad and iPad Pro's display is a key component of the user experience.

