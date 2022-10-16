JUST IN
Google's Pixel Fold's internal display to have 120Hz, 1200 nits brightness
Google Meet to automatically zoom in on your face for more visibility
Apple Watch Series 8 review: Iterative upgrade with temperature sensor
Cuckoo J1510FW review: Semi-smart air purifier with 3-stage filtration, UV
Brazil court fines Apple $19 mn for not including chargers with iPhones
5.3 bn phones to be dumped in 2022, but only few will be disposed: Report
Bharti Airtel introduces 'Always On' IoT connectivity solution with eSIM
Microsoft to soon rebrand Office as 'Microsoft 365' after 30 years
Microsoft introduces 4 practical tools to empower content creators
Google rolls out Maps, Search widget update for iOS 16 Lock Screen
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google's Pixel Fold's internal display to have 120Hz, 1200 nits brightness
Business Standard

Apple working on new dock to turn iPad into smart display and speaker

American Tech giant Apple is working on a dock for the iPad that would allow the device to function as a smart display and speaker, reported The Verge.

Topics
Apple  | iPad

ANI  Others 

Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air

American Tech giant Apple is working on a dock for the iPad that would allow the device to function as a smart display and speaker, reported The Verge.

As per the outlet the update was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who stated that the company plans on introducing the capability as soon as next year, converting the iPad into an Amazon Echo Show-like device that you can set atop a counter or nightstand.

Amazon already does something similar with its Fire tablets, as the company lets users place the devices into a charging dock to prop them up like a smart display.

Even Google announced a docking accessory for its upcoming Pixel Tablet last week, which is supposed to serve as both a magnetic charging station and speaker.

Once the tablet's in place, it'll function like a Nest Hub Max, letting you control your smart home through the Home app, as well as interact with Google Assistant, reported The Verge.

Gurman noted that an iPad docking station could work similarly, potentially letting users make calls through FaceTime and gain hands-free control of smart home devices.

The company is also working on other devices in the smart home space, including an updated version of the HomePod that Gurman says could have an updated display, an S8 chip, and multitouch functionality.

Last year, Gurman reported that Apple is also planning a combined Apple TV and smart speaker device equipped with a camera, which he believes is still in the works.

Meanwhile, Apple's poised to launch the iPad Pro before the end of this month, which is rumoured to come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch variations, as well as with Apple's in-house M2 chip, according to The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 09:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU