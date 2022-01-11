Apple Watch Series 8 may not feature a body temperature sensor

-
Apple Watch 8 is rumoured to arrive later this year and now a new report has claimed that the advanced sensors, such as those for measuring body temperature as well as blood sugar, may not arrive on this year's Watch.
According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter it is unlikely that the Apple Watch Series 8 will house a body temperature sensor, reports The Verge.
Gurman wrote, "Don't expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade."
The company is also working on using non-invasive blood glucose monitoring optical sensors. This will also provide users with a new method to detect the glucose level in their blood.
Apple is planning to launch three new Apple Watch models this year.
The 2022 Apple Watch lineup will include the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "extreme sports" version.
The Apple Watch SE 2 will be in line with the original SE model that was launched in the year 2020.
The original Apple Watch SE 2 features designs similar to the regular Apple Watch models, but lacks some of the advanced features, such as always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG functionality.
In addition, Apple is also planning an entirely new Apple Watch aimed at sports athletes. It will feature a "ruggedised" design that may feature a case that's more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.
