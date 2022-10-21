JUST IN
Business Standard

iPhone users across 21 countries to get Apple's Fitness+ starting Oct 24

Tech giant Apple has announced that its subscription-based Fitness+ service will now be available to iPhone users in 21 countries, starting from October 24

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has announced that its subscription-based Fitness+ service will now be available to iPhone users in 21 countries, starting from October 24.

Fitness+ users with an Apple Watch can continue to take their motivation to the next level with personalised real-time metrics that display on iOS devices. However, users can also enjoy the services even if they do not have an Apple Watch.

"We built Fitness+ to be the most inclusive and welcoming fitness service in the world, and the response from our users has been overwhelmingly positive. We wanted the amazing impact of Fitness+ to reach iPhone users and make it easier than ever to get started on your health and fitness journey," Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement.

The subscription-based service can be shared with up to five other family members. In addition, Fitness+ will include Taylor Swift's music, beginning with a series of Solo Artist Spotlights featuring new songs from her upcoming album, "Midnights".

Fitness+ will also introduce a new workout programme, Yoga for Every Runner, led by Fitness+ Yoga trainer Jessica Skye and featuring Scott Jurek.

"Whether users want to get outside and go for a walk with Time to Walk, improve their running with ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, or get moving to one of their favourite artists, like Taylor Swift, there really is something for everyone to stay motivated," Blahnik added.

--IANS

shs/vc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:56 IST

