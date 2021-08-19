Apple won't let you engrave certain keywords on iPhones in China

-
ALSO READ
iPhones worth Rs 1 Crore seized at Delhi Airport's new courier terminal
Apple Inc to release all 5G-enabled iPhones for 2022 lineup: Report
Apple adds user privacy protections, enables storage of IDs on iPhones
Apple ships record over 1 million iPhones in India in first quarter 2021
367 iPhones worth Rs 3.19 crore seized by Delhi Customs department
-
Apple is censoring words and phrases relating to politics, religion, democracy and human rights -- which customers can engrave on its products -- in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, CitizenLab has revealed.
An interdisciplinary laboratory based at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto, CitizenLab's research found that part of Apple's mainland China political censorship bleeds into both Hong Kong and Taiwan.
"Much of this censorship exceeds Apple's legal obligations in Hong Kong, and we are aware of no legal justification for the political censorship of content in Taiwan," said the report that came out on Wednesday.
An analysis found that the company filters 1,045 keywords in China, compared to 542 in Hong Kong, 397 in Taiwan, 206 in Canada, 192 in Japan, and 170 in the US.
"We present evidence that Apple does not fully understand what content they censor and that, rather than each censored keyword being born of careful consideration, many seem to have been thoughtlessly reappropriated from other sources," the team noted.
"In one case, Apple censored 10 Chinese names surnamed Zhang with generally unclear significance. The names appear to have been copied from a list we found also used to censor products from a Chinese company," they added.
Keywords filtered in China include politics, resist, wave of democracy, and human rights.
For AirTag engravings limited to four characters, Apple does not allow response to the "8964" engraving. The error message says: "Please resubmit your engraving message. Personalize with your initials, lucky numbers, and favorite emoji."
The 8964 number refers to the Tiananmen Square protests, which took place on June 4th, 1989.
In Hong Kong, banned phrases include double universal suffrage, Umbrella Revolution and freedom of the press for engraving.
In Taiwan, Apple customers are not allowed to reference high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party like or the banned religious movement.
Apple responded to CitizenLab report, saying: "We try to not allow requests which could represent trademark or intellectual property violations, are vulgar or culturally insensitive, could be construed as inciting violence, or would be considered illegal according to local laws, rules, and regulations of the countries and regions where we personalise and where we ship."
"We handle engraving requests regionally. There is no single global list that contains one set of words or phrases. Instead, these decisions are made through a review process where our teams assess local laws as well as their assessment of cultural sensitivities," said Apple's chief privacy officer Jane Horvath.
"To a large degree, this is not an automated process and relies on manual curation. At times, that can result in engraving requests being mistakenly rejected and we have a process in place to review and correct those situations when they occur," Horvath added.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU