Apple working on cheaper AirPods Max headphones with plastic build

-
ALSO READ
Apple launches over-ear type AirPods Max wireless headphones at Rs 59,900
Apple plans to launch AirPods 3 in March next year, says report
Gucci releases new cases for Apple AirPods at a starting price of $460
Caviar selling gold-plated Apple AirPods Max for Rs 80 lakh: Details here
Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3: Which one is the best TWS earphones?
-
Apple is reportedly working on a relatively cheaper version of AirPods Max headphones with a few changes.
The next AirPods Max would be lighter than its sibling that weighs roughly 384 grams, with a plastic build instead of machine-textured anodized aluminium ear cups and stainless steel headband, reports GizmoChina.
The upcoming cheaper model of the Apple AirPods Max headphones could be priced around $350, the report said on Thursday.
To recall, AirPods Max was launched the last month with high-fidelity sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio for Rs 59,900.
AirPods Max uses Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real-time - bringing rich audio that captures every detail.
Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button.
AirPods Max offers battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU