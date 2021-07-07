boAt launches XTEND smartwatch with Alexa, 7-day battery for Rs 2,999

-
Homegrown earwear and wearables brand boAt on Wednesday launched an affordable smartwatch called Xtend that offers seven-day battery life, over 50 Watch faces, heart rate, SPO2 and sleep monitoring.
The boAt Xtend is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 with a one-year warranty on Amazon and boAt website, the company said in a statement.
The smartwatch comes with built-in Alexa voice assistant.
"We are thrilled to introduce a smartwatch with built-in Alexa which adds a whole new dimension and capabilities to the smartwatch category as whole," said Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt.
The audio brand in January raised approximately $100 million (over Rs 731 crore) from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund, towards ramping up manufacturing and go global.
The significant investment will enable boAt, that has emerged as the leading brand in India's true wireless stereo (TWS) market, further fortify its leading market position while widening its R&D capabilities and product portfolio.
The company said that boAt XTEND smartwatch comes with onboard sensors and health monitors such as stress monitor, SPo2 monitor, heart-rate monitor, step counter, sleep monitor as well as a daily activity tracker.
The device features a bright LCD display for great outdoor visibility. It sports a 1.69-inch square 'capacitive display' for a smooth experience.
Xtend comes in Olive Green, Sandy Cream, Pitch Black and Deep Blue colours.
The smartwatch also comes with notification alerts for calls, texts, alarms, hydration as well as third-party social media apps.
boAt Xtend packs a 300mAh battery to power through for up to a week on a single full charge.
A 5ATM water resistance allows the watch to survive a depth of up to 50 metres for 30 minutes, the company said.
