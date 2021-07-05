Garmin launches 2 Venu series smartwatches in India starting at Rs 37,990

-
ALSO READ
Garmin launches Forerunner 55 with 14-day battery life for Rs 20,990
OnePlus Watch review: Solid for starters, but not without software snags
Apple plans faster watch, future temperature and glucose sensors
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch review: Blend of pleasing looks, some performance
When and where to watch 'Friends: The Reunion' in India
-
Garmin India on Monday two new and advanced GPS smartwatches in its Venu series that comes with stainless steel bezel and comfortable silicone band and packs plethora of health and fitness tools.
The Venu 2 and Venu 2S smartwatches come with 45mm watch case and 40mm watch case, respectively. Venu2 is available for Rs 41,990 while Venu 2S will come for 37,990 on various online and offline channels.
The smartwatches feature more than 25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.
"The Venu and Venu SQ have received an impressive response from our customers in India and other parts of the world. To advance the fitness regime of our customers, we have brought in the new Venu 2 and Venu 2S to guide the users with their workouts and drive them towards an active lifestyle," said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India.
The Venu series offer Corning Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen with AMOLED display, new Health Snapshot feature providing in-depth report of the workout, enhanced battery life with rapid battery recharge and new battery saver mode.
The latest edition of the Venu series comes with newly built-in Health 'Snapshot' feature, enabling the users to log a 2-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox2, respiration and stress, generating a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics, the company said in a statement.
The smartwatches are integrated with wide range of features ranging from respiration tracking, Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, pregnancy and menstrual cycle monitoring, sleep monitoring along with other additional health monitoring metrics to track the users' fitness goals and progress.
The users can enjoy an enhanced battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode on the Venu 2 and 10 days on smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode on Venu 2S and with rapid recharging, the company said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU