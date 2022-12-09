JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon reveals anime massively multiplayer online game 'Blue Protocol'

The game is described as a multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG), which allows players to choose different roles and enjoy either the story or multiplayer mode

Topics
Amazon | gaming industry | online games

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)
Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)

Amazon has revealed a new anime-style massively multiplayer online (MMO) game titled 'Blue Protocol' at 'The Game Awards', which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of next year.

The game is developed by Bandai Namco and will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, reports The Verge.

The game is described as a multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG), which allows players to choose different roles and enjoy either the story or multiplayer mode.

A closed beta of the game for PC players is expected to be released early next year.

According to Amazon's vice president of games, Christoph Hartmann, the publishing arrangement came mainly because the company wanted to work with Bandai Namco.

"We always want to be a third-party publisher regardless of how successful our games are," Hartmann told The Verge.

"Just from a portfolio perspective, you can have different genres, entertain different types of players, and have an opportunity to find new people you wouldn't find internally," he added.

Blue Protocol executive producer Sokichi Shimooka said that one of the advantages of working with Amazon is the "transmedia opportunities".

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 14:13 IST

