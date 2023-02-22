JUST IN
Meta-Owned WhatsApp working on new private newsletter tool, says report

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp banned 2 mn Indian accounts during May 15-Jun 15 period

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.

However, it is still not confirmed if the feature will be called "Newsletter" as it now appears to be a codename, reports WAbetaInfo.

The tool will likely be a new way to get useful updates from people or groups.

The Status page is expected to include an optional section for newsletters that will be separated from private chats and does not compromise the end-to-end encryption of private messaging.

Moreover, users will likely be able to control who they follow, and no one else will be able to see that, the report said.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform had announced new features for its status, including 'Voice Status', 'Status Reactions' and much more.

The 'Voice Status' feature allows users to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status.

On the other hand, 'Status Reactions' allows users to give a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 13:49 IST

