JUST IN
Microsoft conducts research on use of ChatGPT to instruct robots, drones
Over 31,179 fake customer care numbers duping Indian consumers: Report
Amazon's Alexa introduces new male voice as it completes 5 years in India
Qualcomm demonstrates world's first stable diffusion on Android phone
Video-sharing platform YouTube to allow dubbing videos in multi-languages
WhatsApp's new feature to let users report status updates on iOS beta
Microsoft adding AI-powered Bing chatbot functionality to mobile, Skype
Artificial Intelligence and the art of winning in this brave new world
WhatsApp adds new feature to let users search settings on iOS beta
Amazon introduces male voice option for Alexa's responses in India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft conducts research on use of ChatGPT to instruct robots, drones
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ChatGPT-driven smart home voice assistant coming soon: Josh.ai co-founder

US-based artificial intelligence company Josh.ai, which is known for developing the voice-controlled home automation system, has started working on a prototype integration using OpenAI's ChatGPT

Topics
Voice assistants | Smart homes

IANS  |  San Francisco 

smart home
smart home

US-based artificial intelligence company Josh.ai, which is known for developing the voice-controlled home automation system, has started working on a prototype integration using OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Turn on the lights, how is the temperature, you might have asked such questions to your voice assistants like Alexa or Siri, but instead of such questions, imagine your voice assistant could also respond to nebulous comments like "I've had a tough day; What's a good way to relax?

According to Alex Capecelatro, co-founder of the Josh.ai home automation system, that's the potential of voice assistants powered by new AI language models.

"We are thrilled to be working on bringing the best of Josh.ai and ChatGPT together to create something truly remarkable - a solution where one plus one equals three. By combining our strengths, we envision delivering an AI experience that is beyond what any smart home is capable of," he said.

Moreover, Capecelatro explained by giving some examples of how ChatGPT-enabled voice assistant would work.

"Ok Josh, tell me a bedtime story", where Josh.ai + ChatGPT will provide stories based on the location of the home and other factors unique to the family.

"Ok Josh, the kids are coming in and it's getting dark can you make sure the kitchen is ready for them?" where Josh.ai + ChatGPT can properly prepare the space.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Voice assistants

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 13:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU