Business Standard

Qualcomm demonstrates world's first stable diffusion on Android phone

Chip maker Qualcomm has showcased the world's first demonstration of Stable Diffusion on an Android device to further improve its efforts in working with AI

Topics
Qualcomm | android phones market

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Qualcomm

Chip maker Qualcomm has showcased the world's first demonstration of Stable Diffusion on an Android device to further improve its efforts in working with AI.

Stable Diffusion is a deep learning, text-to-image foundation model, first created in 2022 and is commonly used to generate detailed images based on text descriptions within tens of seconds, as seen on 'DALL-E' and other similar online platforms.

For the first time, Qualcomm's AI Research team performed full-stack AI optimisations using the company's AI Stack to deploy Stable Diffusion on an Android smartphone powered by its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

"For Stable Diffusion, we started with the FP32 version 1-5 open-source model from Hugging Face and made optimisations through quantisation, compilation, and hardware acceleration to run it on a phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform," the company said in a blogpost.

Qualcomm's AI stack software employs artificial intelligence with support for a diverse range of intelligent devices, including mobile, automotive, IoT, cloud platforms, and others.

This demonstration essentially allowed a smartphone to generate an image render based on text descriptions in less than 15 seconds.

"Our one technology roadmap allows us to scale and utilise a single AI stack that works across not only different end devices but also different models," Qualcomm said.

"This means that the optimisations for Stable Diffusion to run efficiently on phones can also be used for other platforms like laptops, XR headsets, and virtually any other device powered by Qualcomm Technologies," it added.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 14:13 IST

