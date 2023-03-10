JUST IN
Chinese firm Tianma to supply Apple HomePod's 7-inch panel: Report
Motorola launches new phone 'moto g73 5G' with 6.5-inch display in India
Lenovo announces launch of next-generation desktop workstations in India
Telegram Messenger launches Power Saving Mode, Auto-Send Invite links, more
Google announces to start its Chrome 111 update, will end Cleanup Tool
ChatGPT now available in Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service for preview
Apple Music Classical available for pre-order ahead of March 28 release
Discord to update 'Clyde' bot with OpenAI tech, to be launched next week
Apple to release its new standalone classical music app on March 28
Xiaomi 13 Pro review: Camera-focused phone that makes photography easy, fun
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Motorola launches new phone 'moto g73 5G' with 6.5-inch display in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chinese firm Tianma to supply Apple HomePod's 7-inch panel: Report

He also said that the Chinese firm's long-term prospects in the iPhone maker's supply chain "look promising"

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple HomePod speaker | speakers

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple will reportedly unveil a redesigned HomePod featuring a 7-inch panel in the first half of next year, with the Chinese firm as the exclusive panel supplier.

"Tianma is set to debut in Apple's supply chain, becoming a new beneficiary of Apple's revamped smart home strategy," analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a blogpost on Friday.

"The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple's other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company's smart home strategy."

He also said that the Chinese firm's long-term prospects in the iPhone maker's supply chain "look promising".

If the shipments go well, Tianma's next orders from the tech giant might be iPad panels.

"Tianma's Android smartphone panel production capacity is full currently, and its capacity utilisation rate surpasses its competitors," Kuo mentioned.

If this continues until the second half of this year, its revenue and profit this year might exceed market expectations, he added.

Last month, Kuo had said that Apple will start mass shipments of a new 'HomePod mini 2' in the second half of next year.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 15:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU