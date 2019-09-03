Committed to providing safest, most advanced 5G products, says Huawei

Committed to providing the safest and most advanced 5G products and solutions as well as application scenarios, has secured over fifty 5G commercial contracts globally and shipped over 200,000 massive MIMO AAUs, the Chinese tech giant announced on Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific is leading the world in terms of 5G deployment and South Korea is the world's first country that has realised large-scale commercial use of 5G. Since the rollout of 5G in early April, the number of 5G subscribers in this country exceeded 2 million, the company said at the 5th Asia-Pacific Innovation Day here.

"5G is arriving at the right time. More specifically, 5G can provide wide coverage, large bandwidth, and low latency on the basis of traditional connections. It can also provide slicing for different applications," William Xu, Director of the Board, President of the Institute of Strategic Research, said in a statement.

This year's Huawei's Innovation Day is themed "Innovation Enables Asia-Pacific Digitisation" where over 200 representatives from government, industry and academia of Asia-Pacific countries and regions got together to discuss innovative 5G technologies and applications, sustainable development, as well as technology, humanity and nature.

"This new feature makes it adaptable to a variety of complex industrial applications. With the advancement of 5G, there will be many 5G-enabled applications that will change the world. At the same time, 5G, AI, IoT and Cloud are improving everyday life and nature, making the world a better place," Xu added.

At the event, China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei launched a 5G stereo-coverage network, which consists of a basic coverage layer, a capacity experience layer and indoor coverage for high-value scenarios to achieve seamless coverage of 5G.

The company has also partnered with carriers and other industry partners to demonstrate various innovative industry applications, including 5G+VR, 5G+8K video, 5G+drones, 5G telemedicine and 5G ambulances.