JUST IN
Twitter may soon start charging $20 per month for 'blue tick': Report
Google rolls out Chrome OS 107 update with 'save desk for later' feature
Google buys artificial intelligence avatar startup 'Alter' for $100 mn
Foxconn's Covid woes may hit iPhone November shipments from Zhengzhou plant
Apple may shelve mechanical volume, power buttons on iPhone 15 Pro
How will metaverse change the shopping experience?
Twitter reviews verification process, mulls to charge users for blue tick
Only 40% of businesses happy with network capabilities, shows data
How immersive technology is transforming fashion and online shopping
Microsoft rolls out new feature to its MFA app, prevents spam attacks
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter may soon start charging $20 per month for 'blue tick': Report
Business Standard

Contrary to reports, Apple may not launch new MacBook Pros till next March

The release of the new MacBooks is expected to coincide with the release of the macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3, which are likely to be in early February and March

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple MacBook Pro | Laptops

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Apple (Photo: Reuters)

Apple's upcoming M2-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros might not launch till next march.

In contrast to earlier reports that claimed Apple might deliver the new devices before the end of the year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now predicts a March launch, reports The Verge.

The release of the new MacBooks is expected to coincide with the release of the macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3, which are likely to be in early February and March, respectively.

According to Gurman, the company's most recent earnings call is another proof that the improved line of MacBook Pros won't be released this year.

The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, claimed that the business is "set" with its product lineup for the holiday season, whereas, Luca Maestri, the chief financial officer, believes that Mac revenue would "decline substantially" in December.

When the tech giant introduced the MacBook Pros last October, the devices increased Mac revenue by $10.9 billion, but it doesn't appear like the company expects the same this year.

According to rumours, the M2 Max chip will have 12 CPU cores and up to 38 GPU cores, an upgrade from the M1 Max's 10 CPU cores and up to 32 GPU cores, the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU