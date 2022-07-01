Instagram says it is testing on a change to turn video posts into Reels

-
ALSO READ
Instagram says it will stop supporting standalone app for IGTV
After IGTV, Instagram shuts down Boomerang, Hyperlapse standalone apps
Carl Pei's Nothing set to unveil its maiden smartphone phone (1) on July 12
Bug hits Meta-owned Instagram stories, several users left in the lurch
Good news for consumers: 5G phones may cost Rs 10,000 apiece by March 2023
-
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has confirmed that it is testing a change that turns video posts into Reels.
According to TechCrunch, the company said the change, which is currently being tested with select users around the world, is part of Instagram's plan to simplify video on the app.
"We are testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram," a spokesperson from Meta was quoted as saying in an email.
A screenshot posted on Twitter by social media consultant Matt Navarra showed that people who are part of the test will see an in-app message that says "video posts are now shared as Reels".
The message indicates that if your account is public and you post a video that ends up being turned into a Reel, anyone can discover your Reel and use your original audio to create their Reel, the report said.
If your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers, it added.
The message also noted that once you post a Reel, anyone can create a remix with your Reel if your account is public. However, you can prevent people from remixing your Reels in your account settings.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU