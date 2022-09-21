Dynamic Island feature on iPhone 14 Pro models take Indians by storm

-
The Dynamic Island feature on Apple iPhone Pro models has taken the Indian fans by storm and industry experts said on Wednesday that the feature is turning out to be a key differentiator in their choice of owning new iPhones.
The Dynamic Island feature on 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max features a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications and activities.
"I think Dynamic Island is capturing the nerves of the youth. Also, there is a clear differentiator with the Pro models like A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera. These features are set to push Apple's average selling price (ASP) in India," Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, told IANS.
With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area.
Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold.
According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, while embracing a pill-shaped cutout, Apple has made an impressive and rather creative integration of hardware and software to utilise the screen estate, "while providing users with fun ways to interact with the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max".
"With Apple developers slated to tap into, and unleash the true potential of Dynamic Island in the times ahead, consumers are excited and have so much to look forward to," he told IANS.
Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.
There are some third-party apps that are already taking the advantage of the Dynamic Island feature.
While Spotify, Stitcher, Audible, Amazon Music, NPR One, Overcast, Pandora, YouTube Music, SoundCloud etc are using Apple NowPlaying APIs, WhatsApp, Google Voice, Instagram and Skype are utilising CallKit APIs.
While incoming calls in third-party apps using CallKit take full advantage of the Dynamic Island experience, outgoing calls currently show just an icon.
This will be addressed in a software update coming later this year.
Additionally, the Live Activities API will be available later this year and open even more opportunities for developers to take advantage of Dynamic Island, including sports scores, ride sharing, food delivery, food ?order, fitness workouts, timers, and more.
All Apple first-party apps take advantage of Dynamic Island, like system alerts and notifications, incoming call, AirPods connected, Face ID, AirDrop, Watch unlock, low battery, charging, Silent switch On/Off, NFC interactions, AirPlay, Focus changes, Shortcuts, SIM card alerts, Find My and others
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 16:24 IST
