Edelweiss opts AppSealing to strengthen security for wealth management app

/ -- AppSealing, a leader in Mobile App Shielding solutions, announced today that its solution has been selected by Edelweiss Wealth Management, one of the leading wealth management players in India. The solution will help Edelweiss Wealth perform holistic authentication and verification processes to ensure tighter control and protected access to their private corporate network.

With this objective, Application Shielding has thus taken center stage at the organization and its collaboration with AppSealing, Edelweiss is looking forward to leveraging its full suite of runtime application self protection (RASP security) features like - real-time source code protection, code obfuscation and encryption, in-app purchase security, anti-reverse engineering, cheat tool detection/blocking, emulator detection/blocking and enforces app integrity to get a safety net for all of its applications.

Speaking on its key development, Harsh Jha, Executive Vice President (Technology Corporate), Edelweiss Wealth, says, "Seamless access, with robust application security framework and governance models in place, has always been a key objective for Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM). We are innovating but ensuring to not lose sight of one of the most important aspects in today's times security. With the application security leader AppSealing, we have shifted tech as a function from the traditional model to a Zero Trust Network Security model, wherein we undertake strict identity verifications encompassing every individual and device authentication to access resources on our private corporate network."



"At AppSealing, we believe in merging technology and security symbiotically to provide the best of both worlds to leading companies. We are proud to be Edelweiss' preferred partner and are excited to be enabling them to craft the best application security strategy on the back of AppSealing's robust technology and strategy frameworks. This collaboration is a step ahead in the right direction for us to help global companies from industries like fintech, gaming, ecommerce and O2O protect their apps in real-time and with 100% confidence," echoes Govindraj Basatwar, Global Business Head at INKA Entworks India Pvt Ltd (AppSealing).

About AppSealing:



AppSealing, is a leading App Shielding solution regconized by industry and security experts and protecting more than 800+ clients globally. It's the only cloud-based solution to protect mobile apps without writing a single line of code. Our solution is easy to use and allows you to protect mobile apps from hackers and illegal application modification, thus making them secure in run-time with RASP security features. AppSealing is an App Security solution from INKA Entworks, a content security company dedicated to helping content developers and publishers protect their content from manipulation and theft.

About INKA ENTWORKS:



INKA Entworks is trusted by 1000+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, Anti-screen capture/Recorder, App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners. INKA is one of only five companies authorized to provide DRM technology for Hollywood movie studios.

About Edelweiss Wealth Management



Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) is one of India's leading wealth management firms with client assets of over ~ USD 24 bn, servicing ~9,24,800 affluent individuals & HNIs and ~2,770 of India's wealthiest families as of Q4 FY 22. EWM's investment expertise and high-touch services span major asset classes and a suite of wealth management solutions, including investment advisory, estate planning, investment management, securities and broking for individuals and institutions, CXOs, professional investors and family offices.

EWM is a business in partnership between Pacific Alliance Group (PAG), a leading Asia-focused private investment manager with strategies including private equity, private debt, real estate, and hedge funds and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., one of India's leading diversified financial services companies, where PAG is the majority stakeholder



To learn more about the personal wealth offerings from Edelweiss Wealth Management, please visit: https://www.edelweiss.in/



To read the entire disclaimer: https://www.edelweiss.in/cas/disclaimer/disclaimer_ebl1.html



For more information, please contact:



AppSealing



Rupesh Shinde Mob: +91-8082752416 Email: rupesh@inka.co.kr



Edelweiss Wealth Management



Zohar Reuben Mob: +91-7400180816 Email: Zohar.Reuben@edelweissfin.com



Archana Ramesh Mob: +91-7710032525 Email: archana.r@conceptpr.com



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901442/AppSealing_and_Edelweiss.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)