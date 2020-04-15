Facebook launches experimental messaging app 'Kit' for Apple Watch platform

Facebook's experimental app group team has launched a messaging app called Kit for to help users connect with close friends.

Kit, which stands for keep in touch, works with Messenger and lets you send messages with one tap, including audio recordings, emoji, location sharing, scribbles or dictation input, reports Tech Crunch.

The app, currently available for iOS users, also allows the user to receive and respond to notifications as well.

While the main Messenger app already supports Apple Watch, Kit is focused on keeping in touch with close contacts, such as a significant other, a best friend or a family member.

"Kit makes keeping in contact from your watch easy. No more struggling to navigate a tiny screen to find the right option," reads the app's description.

To start using the Kit app, users need to scan a QR code on their or by keying in an access code at fb.com/devices.

Then, they can choose the Messenger contact that they want to connect with Kit.





According to data from Apptopia, the app hasn't ranked yet on the App Store charts. It appears to be on offer only in Canada, at present.

Facebook's research group recently launched an app called 'Tuned' just for couples who can connect to each other intimately like a personal dating app especially in these social distancing times in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

In other coronavirus updates, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently launched an interactive experience on Messenger to provide people accurate and timely information about the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO will leverage Messenger's reach to more than 1.3 billion monthly active users who will now be able to ask questions and get quick answers from the WHO's "Health Alert" interactive service on Messenger, which is free to use, the social networking giant said in a statement late Tuesday.



The WHO created the Messenger experience with support from Sprinklr as part of the programme Facebook recently announced to pair developer partners with health organizations to help them connect with people and deliver critical information during the Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 20 government health organisations have launched Messenger experiences such as UNICEF, Argentina's Ministry of Health, the Government of France, the Government of India, and Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services.

The WHO's Health Alert interactive service can be accessed through the WHO's official Facebook Page by selecting Send Message or through the dedicated Messenger link.

In many of the regions hit hardest by Covid-19, total messaging through Facebook's family of apps has increased by more than 50 per cent, informed the company.

