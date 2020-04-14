Now, you can watch Instagram live videos on big screen using web browser

Facebook-owned photo- and video-sharing platform has made live streams viewable on the web, enabling users across the globe to now experience live videos on big-screen devices.

The mobile Live experience has comments scrolling up through a transparent window at the bottom of the video.

If users are streaming with more than one person, comments could obstruct the view and make it difficult to pay attention to the video and chat simultaneously. Also, the new feature does not allow users to start a broadcast using their laptop; so, you would still need to broadcast using your iPhone or Android app.

Earlier, rolled out a new feature where people can send direct messages from their web browser globally.

The photo-sharing service has been testing web direct messages (DMs) with a small group of users since January this year.

Web DMs are convenient for those who use Instagram all the time, like journalists, social media influencers and managers.

Earlier this year, Instagram announced several new updates in view of coronavirus pandemic. The updates include, more educational resources in Instagram Search, stickers to promote accurate information, removing Covid-19 accounts from recommendations, unless posted by a credible health organisations, rolling out the donation sticker in more countries and helping people find relevant non-profits to support, creating a shared story to help those practicing social distancing connect with others -- using a “Stay Home” sticker, and launching a new way to browse Instagram with friends over video chat.





