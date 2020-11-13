Google Cloud rolls out database migration service for enterprises

-
Google Cloud has announced that its serverless Database Migration Service (DMS) is available in Preview, that will make it easy for enterprise customers to move production databases to the cloud.
It would enable customers to migrate MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server databases to Cloud SQL from on-premises environments or other clouds.
Database migration is a complex process for most businesses.
"With Database Migration Service, we're delivering a simplified and highly compatible product experience so that, no matter where our customers are starting from, they have an easy, and secure way to migrate their databases to Cloud SQL," said Andi Gutmans, General Manager, and Vice President, Engineering, Databases at Google Cloud.
With DMS, customers can take advantage of its native replication capabilities and avoid incompatibilities between source and destination, especially for metadata operations.
Cloud SQL is one of the fastest-growing services at Google Cloud, powering mission-critical workloads at some of the largest enterprises across the globe.
DMS accelerates migrations from legacy on-premises and other database cloud services to Cloud SQL, where enterprises can take advantage of unique integrations with Google Kubernetes Engine for development and BigQuery for analytics.
DMS is unique as a serverless migration service, eliminating the manual customer hassle of provisioning, managing, or monitoring migration-specific resources.
"HCL customers across every industry are moving to the cloud to be more agile, secure and scalable, and looking for a trusted partner to deliver an end-to-end experience to migrate their production workloads without disrupting their business," said Sanjay Singh, Vice President & Head of HCL Google Cloud Ecosystem at HCL.
"Database Migration Service accelerates their migration path to help them unlock the benefits of Google Cloud databases."
--IANS
na/
