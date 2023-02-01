Google may soon allow users to translate text within images in Chrome

-
-
Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new way to easily translate text within images in Chrome.
The information came from the Chrome feature researcher Leopeva64, reports Android Police.
The new image translation tool is not released yet, not even in Chrome Beta or Canary, as it is still under development.
Currently, Chrome allows the translation of entire web pages by just right-clicking on the desktop or tapping the menu button on mobile, then selecting the "Translate" option.
However, this does not work directly on posters, banners and other embedded images in web pages.
With the new feature, users will likely be able to right-click any images that contain text from a foreign language and choose the "Image translate" option to translate it, the report said.
Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the tech giant is scrapping Chrome's screenshot editing feature, after months of development.
IANS
aj/shb/
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:35 IST
