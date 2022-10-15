JUST IN
Apple Watch Series 8 review: Iterative upgrade with temperature sensor
Cuckoo J1510FW review: Semi-smart air purifier with 3-stage filtration, UV
Brazil court fines Apple $19 mn for not including chargers with iPhones
5.3 bn phones to be dumped in 2022, but only few will be disposed: Report
Bharti Airtel introduces 'Always On' IoT connectivity solution with eSIM
Microsoft to soon rebrand Office as 'Microsoft 365' after 30 years
Microsoft introduces 4 practical tools to empower content creators
Google rolls out Maps, Search widget update for iOS 16 Lock Screen
Sony electronics unveils its 1st over-the-counter hearing aids in US
After US, Instagram brings age verification options to India: How it works
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple Watch Series 8 review: Iterative upgrade with temperature sensor
Business Standard

Google Meet to automatically zoom in on your face for more visibility

Tech giant Google has announced a new feature for Meet users to improve visibility by automatically framing the video

Topics
Google Meet | Google

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google Meet
Google Meet

Tech giant Google has announced a new feature for Meet users to improve visibility by automatically framing the video.

Before a user attends a meeting, Meet will automatically frame the video to ensure that everyone is equally visible, the company said in a blogpost.

 

There are no motion disturbances that could draw attention away from the meeting's subject because the automatic framing only happens once. But the video can be reframed manually at any time.

 

This feature does not have an admin control. By default, this function will be disabled, however, it can be turned on by the user.

 

The new feature is scheduled to roll out on November 2, the company said.

 

The feature was first announced during the Google Cloud Next 2022.

 

Earlier, the company had announced a Meet feature that enable users to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it.

 

The company said it will make it easier for users to participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something.

 

'This feature helps in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings,' the company said.

 

The company said it changed how the 'Hey Google' voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.

 

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting.

 

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google Meet

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 13:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU