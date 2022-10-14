JUST IN
Microsoft to soon rebrand Office as 'Microsoft 365' after 30 years
Bharti Airtel introduces 'Always On' IoT connectivity solution with eSIM

India was the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) module market with more than 264 per cent growth in the second quarter this year, a report showed last month

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.
Bharti Airtel on Friday launched the 'Always On' IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity solution in the domestic market.

The 'Always On' solution contains dual profile M2M (machine to machine) eSim, which allows an IoT device to stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators in the eSIM.

An 'eSIM' is a SIM card that is embedded in a mobile device and can connect you to any operator that offers eSIM services.

"Our strengths in the network, modern and GSMA compliant platform offering real-time access to data and flexibility to integrate the solution with custom APIs will make Airtel Business stand out in the market," said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business.

Moreover, the 'Always On' solution is best suited for vehicle tracking providers, auto manufacturers and any use-cases where equipment work in remote locations requiring universal connectivity, according to the company.

Airtel is looking to acquire market leadership in this segment in the next few years, the company added.

India was the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) module market with more than 264 per cent growth in the second quarter this year, a report showed last month.

Although growing on a lower base, the growth in IoT modules in India was driven by smart meters, telematics, point of sale (POS) and automotive applications, according to Counterpoint Research.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:58 IST

