Business Standard

Microsoft to soon rebrand Office as 'Microsoft 365' after 30 years

Microsoft 365 will now be home to Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Loop, Clipchamp, Stream, and Microsoft's new Designer app

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft OS | Microsoft 365

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Microsoft (Photo: Reuters)

In a bid to make a major change to its Microsoft Office branding, the tech giant will soon rename it as "Microsoft 365", after more than 30 years.

According to The Verge, Excel, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint are still available, but Microsoft will now frequently refer to them as being a part of Microsoft 365 rather than Microsoft Office.

"In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features," Microsoft was quoted as saying.

The Office app for Windows, iOS, and Android will all get a facelift in January, with the initial logo and design changes appearing at Office.com in November.

Microsoft 365 will now be home to Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Loop, Clipchamp, Stream, and Microsoft's new Designer app.

A central Microsoft 365 app for both mobile and desktop will include a feed of relevant colleagues and meetings, a hub for all your files and documents, and custom tagging to group and organise content, the report said.

The Microsoft Office brand won't disappear instantly, though. Microsoft will continue to offer one-time purchases of its Office bundle of apps to consumers and businesses through Office 2021 and Office LTSC plans, it added.

--IANS

vc/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:54 IST

