Google officially unveils new TWS Pixel Buds A-Series at $99

-
ALSO READ
Realme Buds Air 2 review: Solid ANC earbuds made perfect by add-on features
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Best wireless earbuds for music and calls
Unconfirmed 'Pixel Buds A' earbuds show up inadvertently on Google website
Google Pixel 6 to come with an under-display selfie camera: Report
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro gets software update for improved ANC experience
-
After accidentally announcing the Pixel Buds A-series on Twitter, Google has now officially unveiled its new TWS earbuds for just $99.
The Pixel Buds A-Series is now available for pre-order in the US and Canada, arriving to customers by June 17.
"To experience the full range of the speaker's capabilities, especially in the low frequencies, a good seal is essential," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
"We have scanned thousands of ears to make Pixel Buds A-Series fit securely with a gentle seal. In order to keep the fit comfortable over time, a spatial vent reduces in-ear pressure," it added.
The new Pixel Buds A-Series come with Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings.
This comes in handy when users are moving from the quiet of their home to somewhere noisy like a city street, or while jogging past a loud construction site, the company said.
Pixel Buds A-Series includes up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case.
And with the ability to get a quick charge -- about 15 minutes in the case gives up to three hours of listening time.
Users can just say "Ok Google or Hey Google" and ask a question, get a translation, or have notifications readout.
The company has also taken steps to avoid the connectivity bugs and audio cutouts that still affect some owners of its last earbuds.
"For Pixel Buds A-Series, we wanted to bring back the iconic Clearly White, but added a twist with new gray undertones," the company said.
"For a darker alternative, Pixel Buds A-Series are also available in Dark Olive," it added.
The company said that it uses nature for inspiration in its colours and their design team was looking to create soothing tones that evoke a sense of comfort and relaxation.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU