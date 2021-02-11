Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro gets software update for improved ANC experience

-
-
Samsung has released a new software update for its Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones that brings improvements to active noise cancellation and ambient sound modes, among other changes.
The software update appears to only be available in the US at the moment, reports SamMobile.
The update is just 2.2MB in size and can be applied using the Galaxy Wear app for Android or Galaxy Buds app for iOS.
The latest update arrives a few weeks after Samsung introduced another update that included improved Bixby voice wake-up response and left/right sound balance adjustment.
Priced at Rs 15,990, the new Galaxy Buds Pro comes with an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation and feature system in the package which uses a separate woofer and tweeter making it a 2-way speaker.
Samsung claimed that the Galaxy Buds Pro can reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 per cent.
In addition to ANC, there is also an ambient mode to let users hear what is happening in their surroundings such as traffic sounds.
The TWS headphones feature Samsung's brand new Wind Shield technology so the wind doesn't mess up your calls while outside or while riding your bike.
