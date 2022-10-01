JUST IN
WhatsApp bans 2.3 mn bad accounts in India as new PDP Bill takes shape
Twitter unveils new user interface for direct messaging on Android
PM Modi launches 5G services at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi
Twitter experimenting with a new way to experience videos on TikTok
Twitter to roll out immersive media viewer with vertical video scrolling
GoPro Hero 11 Black first impressions: Versatile, easy-to-use action camera
Amazon India rolls out live-stream shopping to drive festive season sales
Google Fiber plans to offer 100 gbps broadband speed for customers
Android apps now have new voices for Google's text-to-speech engine
Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp bans 2.3 mn bad accounts in India as new PDP Bill takes shape
Business Standard

Google receives 37,282 complaints from Indian users, removes bad content

Google received 37,282 complaints from Indian users in the month of August in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. The tech giant also removed a total of 551,659 pieces of bad content

Topics
Google | Internet users

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google

Google received 37,282 complaints from Indian users in the month of August in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. The tech giant also removed a total of 551,659 pieces of bad content, as a result of user complaints in the country.

The complaints Google received in India consisted of various categories including infringement of intellectual property rights and violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation.

Most of the complaints it received from Indian users were related to copyright violations (35,649), while other categories included trademark, court order, graphic sexual content, circumvention, and others.

recommended by

"In addition to reports from our users, we invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms," it said in its monthly compliance report.

The company said that as part of its automated detection processes, it removed 551,659 accounts in the country.

"We invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms. This includes using automated detection processes for some of our products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content," said Google.

In accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules), Google, along with other social media platforms, is mandated to publish monthly transparency reports with details of complaints received from users in India and the actions taken, as well as removal actions taken as a result of automated detection.

Under the new IT rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms -- with more than 5 million users -- have to publish monthly compliance reports.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 19:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU