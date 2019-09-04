Google releases Android 10 for Pixel phones with dark mode, better privacy

JUST IN
IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google has officially released the final version of Android 10 for Pixel owners and will expand to partner devices in the coming weeks.

"With this release, we focused on making everyday life easier with features powered by on-device machine learning as well as supporting new technologies like foldables and 5G. At the same time, with almost 50 changes related to privacy and security, Android 10 gives you greater protection, transparency, and control over your data," the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"This builds on top of our ongoing commitment to provide industry-leading security and privacy protections on Android. We also built new tools that empower people of all abilities, and help you find the right balance with technology," the company added.

Google has published the Android 10 OTA update files for all Pixel smartphones. One can check for new updates via Settings > System > System updates.
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 11:16 IST

