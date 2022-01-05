US semiconductor firm AMD introduces Ryzen 6000 mobile chips at CES 2022

US-based company AMD has announced 'Ryzen 6000' series of mobile processors based on next-gen 'Zen3+' architecture at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

The AMD Ryzen 6000 series of mobile processors will be based on their updated AMD Zen 3+ Core design and is claimed to hit up to 5 GHz clock speeds which is 1.3x faster in terms of processing when compared to the older Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors.

The top Ryzen 6000 mobile processor will feature 8 Cores (16 threads) and boasts of 11 per cent higher single-threaded performance and 28 per cent higher multi-threaded performance.

The integrated graphics on the new AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors are based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture which also powers AMD's current gen Radeon 6000 series desktop graphics cards.

The company also announced the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor as its first Ryzen processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology to power gaming experiences. Powered by the "Zen 3" core architecture, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor is the world's fastest gaming processor, delivering an average of 5 per cent faster 1080p gaming across select titles than the competition, the company claims.

The firm expanded Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics lineup with an aim to deliver epic gaming performance for next-gen premium laptops.

In addition, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 desktop graphics cards are designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular and e-sports titles accessible to more gamers.

AMD also provided the first look at the next-gen "Zen 4" processors built on 5nm process node and new Socket AM5, which will deliver unparalleled processor leadership beginning in the second half of 2022.

