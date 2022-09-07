Google to launch Pixel 7 smartphones, first smartwatch on October 6

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
Google Pixel 6a review: Smooth experience makes up for tiny imperfections
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Late, but good things come to those who wait
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6A, Buds Pro launched; Pixel Watch, Tablet unveiled
-
Google will announce new Pixel 7 smartphones with second-generation chip as well as the Pixel Watch on October 6.
Called 'Made by Google,' the hardware launch event will see new devices as shown by the company at its I/O developer conference earlier this year.
"It's all coming together. Join us live for MadeByGoogle on October 6. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar," Google said in a tweet.
Google has confirmed Pixel 7 series will run on second-generation 'Tensor G2' chip.
The Tensor chip was built in partnership with Samsung, enhancing Exynos-like processors with Google's machine learning prowess.
According to 9to5Google, on the updated magazine page for the Pixel 7, there's now a reference to the "Google Tensor G2" chip.
It is likely that the Tensor G2 chip will also arrive in next year's Pixel 7a as well as in a rumoured Google foldable device.
Tensor G2 will allow Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to "bring even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."
The Pixel Watch will come with a circular, domed design and features a "tactile" crown and side button.
Made of recycled stainless steel, the watch will run Wear OS 3 that features a "refreshed UI" with better navigation and smart notifications.
"It has customisable bands that easily attach. With this watch, you'll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit's industry-leading health and fitness tools right on your wrist," according to the company.
Google had bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion. The Fitbit integration will go beyond customising watch faces and be "imbued throughout" the Pixel Watch experience.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU