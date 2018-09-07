Google to reveal Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL at New York event on October 9: Report

Google has reportedly sent out invites to launch its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in on October 9.

The invitation does not disclose any specific information, except an "I <3 NY" phrase, which subtly hints at "Pixel 3" with the numeral in the heart emojicon, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

Earlier in June, information including the pictures and specifications of the "Pixel 3" line-up were leaked and revealed that hinted at a missing port for headphone jack.

Both devices are expected to come with design tweaks, including a somewhat controversial large notch on the "Pixel 3 XL", a glass back for wireless charging on both devices, dual front-facing cameras and a single rear camera, the report added.

Google introduced the Pixel series in 2016 and the rumoured upcoming smartphones would mark the third generation of the line.

The search engine giant is also hosting its annual hardware launch event in on October 9.