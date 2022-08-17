Govt to meet industry leaders on common charger for all electronic devices

-
ALSO READ
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
Nothing phone (1) launch today: Livestream details, expected specs and more
Carl Pei's Nothing set to unveil its maiden smartphone phone (1) on July 12
EU agrees on common charger for portable electronic devices by 2024
Top Headlines: Common charger for all mobiles; banks rush to woo depositors
-
The government will hold a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday to explore the option of adopting a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices.
The meeting, to be chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled post lunch and will be attended by manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobiles.
The sector-specific associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting.
"The meeting will be more of an explorative nature. We will try to learn from the stakeholders how a common charger can be adopted in India. We will also try to understand their concerns," the secretary told PTI.
Europe is already working towards adopting this norm, he noted.
The meeting with sector-specific organisations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.
Currently, consumers are forced to buy a separate charger every time they buy a new device due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.
Recently, the European Union announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024. A similar demand is in the US as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU