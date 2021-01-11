HP unveils 'EliteBook 840 G8' powered by Intel Tiger Lake processors

In December 2020, launched EliteBook 840 G8 laptop powered by Intel Tiger Lake processors and now at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, the PC maker announced a new variant of EliteBook 840 G8 as 'EliteBook 840 Aero G8'.

The new EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is the world's lightest 14-inch business laptop.

"The EliteBook 840 Aero G8 gives people the freedom to move and meet the demands of their multi-task, multi-place workday. It has a starting weight under 2.5 lbs," said the company in a statement.

This powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, with upto 64 GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM RAM and up to a 2 TB NVMe SSD.

It comes with integrated Tile capabilities, Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G LTE connectivity options.

People could work together even when apart, with the integrated 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers and AI-based audio.

A part of the world's most secure and manageable PCs, the device hosts a variety of security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional 'HP Sure View Reflect' to protect against visual hacking.

The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90 per cent recycled materials, recycled plastic and 100 per cent sustainably sourced packaging to reduce environmental impact.

HP has also introduced its new HP Envy 14 laptop which comes with a 16:10 optional WUXGA (1920x1200) multi-touch enabled IPS display that the company claims allows for an 11 percent greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio.

