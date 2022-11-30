JUST IN
Google Maps faces issue with voice search feature on CarPlay: Report
Disruptive tech is fueling investment and innovation in Indian HR Tech
Logitech launches Brio 500 Series Webcams and Zone Vibe headphones in India
Google, YouTube to invest $13.2 mn to help fight misinformation: Report
India now biggest smartwatch market globally, grew 171% in Q3 2022
Metaverse needs brilliance of Indian developers, creative community: Clegg
New gadget identifies Covid-19 antibodies in five minutes: Report
Samsung's 'Galaxy to Share' update lets users share settings across devices
67% IaaS Cloud users hit by ransomware globally this year: Report
Google Chrome let iOS users to open links from other apps in Incognito
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Metaverse needs brilliance of Indian developers, creative community: Clegg
Google, YouTube to invest $13.2 mn to help fight misinformation: Report
Business Standard

India now biggest smartwatch market globally, grew 171% in Q3 2022

Noise grew 218 per cent (year-over-year) to regain the top spot in the Indian market

Topics
India | smartwatch | fitness wearables

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Amazfit GTS smartwatch
Amazfit GTS smartwatch

India's market grew 171 per cent (year-over-year) to become the biggest smartwatch market globally in Q3 2022, a new report showed on Tuesday.

Despite inflation and geopolitical crises that have continued since the beginning of this year, the global smartwatch market shipments increased 30 per cent (year-over-year) in Q3, according to Counterpoint Research.

"India's smartwatch market grew 171 per cent (year-over-year) in Q3 2022 to become the biggest market in the world. The main factor behind the record quarter was India's festive season. Indian brands expanding their product portfolios at affordable price points and emphasis on local manufacturing also contributed to the growth," said Senior Analyst Anshika Jain.

Due to the strong sales of its newly released Apple Watch 8 series, Apple grew 48 per cent (year-over-year).

Noise grew 218 per cent (year-over-year) to regain the top spot in the Indian market.

However, Fire-Boltt lost market share to Noise in India, falling to second place behind Fire-Boltt.

Moreover, Samsung increased its shipments by 62 per cent (quarter-over-quarter) by launching the new Galaxy Watch 5 series, said the report.

"Among the types of smartwatches, the basic smartwatch, with relatively lighter versions of operating systems (OSs) and more affordable prices, has been the key driver in sharply boosting the global market recently. While HLOS smartwatch shipments grew 23 per cent (year-over-year) in Q3 2022, basic smartwatch shipments more than doubled (year-over-year), accounting for 35 per cent of the total market," said Research Analyst Woojin Son.

The shipments in North America, which remained the largest market from Q4 2020 to Q2 2022, increased 21 per cent, but India grew so much that it was pushed to second place globally, the report added.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU