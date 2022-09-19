Instagram rewards Jaipur student with Rs 38 lakh for finding a bug

-
ALSO READ
Instagram says it is testing on a change to turn video posts into Reels
What is Instagram's 'Candid Challenges' feature and how to use it?
Instagram announces new features, expands Reels duration to 90 seconds
Instagram's Reels struggles to compete with TikTok in short-form video game
Instagram starts testing new 'reposts' feature similar to Twitter, Facebook
-
A student, Neeraj Sharma from Jaipur, has received a reward of Rs 38 lakh from Instagram for saving social media accounts of crores of people from being hacked.
As per information, Sharma found a bug in Instagram due to which thumbnails could be changed in any user's account without login and password.
Sharma apprised Instagram and Facebook about this mistake and after finding it authentic, he was rewarded with Rs 38 lakh for this work.
He said, 'There was a bug in Facebook's Instagram, through which the thumbnail of the reel could have been changed from any account. All it required was the media ID of the account to change it no matter how strong the password of the account holder is.
'In December last year, I started finding fault with my Instagram account. After a lot of hard work, on the morning of January 31, I came to know about the (bug) mistake of Instagram. After this, I sent a report to Facebook about this mistake on Instagram at night and received a reply from them after three days. It asked me to share a demo,' he said.
Sharma showed them in 5 minutes by changing the thumbnail. They approved his report and on the night of May 11, he got a mail from Facebook in which they informed him that he ahs been given a reward of $ 45,000 (about Rs 35 lakh). At the same time, in lieu of the delay of four months in giving the reward, Facebook also gave $ 4500 (about Rs 3 lakh) as a bonus.
--IANS
arc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU