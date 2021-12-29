Instagram to 'double down' on video, focus on Reels in 2022: Report

-
In a video message, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram's head Adam Mosseri said that the platform will "double down" on video and focus on Reels in the upcoming year.
Mosseri said Instagram will "consolidate all of our video products around Reels and continue to grow that product", Engadget reported on Wednesday.
"We are going to have to rethink what Instagram is because the world is changing quickly and we're going to have to change with it," Mosseri was quoted as saying.
Instagram has been making some changes to how it handles videos in recent months. In October, it killed off the IGTV brand to bring longer-form videos into the main feed. However, users need to tap through to Reels to watch the full video.
For creators, Mosseri said Instagram will introduce more monetisation tools to help them make a living. In addition, he said Instagram will focus on messaging and transparency in 2022.
He noted the platform will double down on its work on controls as well -- earlier this month, Instagram announced it will add parental controls in March. A version of the chronological feed will return next year too, the report said.
Mosseri touched on some updates that Instagram made this year centered around giving users more control over their experience. He highlighted features like sensitive content controls, the ability to hide like counts and Hidden Words in direct messages.
