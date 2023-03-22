JUST IN
Business Standard

Instagram will now put ads in user search results to reach people

Meta-owned Instagram has announced it will put ads into the platform's search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
Meta-owned Instagram has announced it will put ads into the platform's search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content.

Ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll when they tap into a post from search results.

"We plan to launch this placement globally in the coming months," the company said in a blog post.

Instagram also announced 'Reminder' ads which are rolling out to all advertisers as an option in feed.

The move is to help advertisers build awareness, anticipation, and consideration for upcoming moments.

"People can opt into convenient reminders and receive three notifications from Instagram one day before, 15 minutes before, and at the time of the event," said Instagram.

People come to Instagram to discover new brands, products or upcoming events.

The company said it aims to give businesses more ways to get discovered and form meaningful connections.

"We recently partnered with brands such as Starz to test a new ad format that makes it easier for businesses to announce, remind and notify people of future events or launches that they might be interested in," it added.

The photo and video sharing platform has been adding more and more ads over the years.

Ads are now seen in Explore page, Explore feeds, Reels, Stories, and even user profiles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 11:09 IST

