Vivo Y53s with 64MP rear camera launched in India for Rs 19,490

-
ALSO READ
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 in pictures: Price, features, specifications
Realme launches Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2: Know price, specs
Realme X7 Max 5G review: Solid package with a bit of something for everyone
Vivo Y73 with MediaTek Helio G95, 64MP camera launched at Rs 20,990
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India launch today: Check details here
-
Smartphone brand Vivo on Monday announced the launch of Y53s with 64MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery for Rs 19,490 in India.
Available in two colours -- Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow -- the device can be purchased across online platforms and partner retail stores from August 9.
The 8GB+128GB storage (expandable upto 1TB) device offers 3GB extended RAM where users can download their favourite apps and run them all seamlessly.
"With this launch, we continue to add new devices to our portfolio across various price points to meet our customer's expectations and provide them with unmatched immersive and premium experience," said Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India.
Y53s sports 16.71cm (6.58-inch) FHD+ display, a 64MP triple camera along with powerful 5000mAh battery. It also offers 18W fast charging capabilities.
The triple rear camera setup provides enhanced picture capabilities and is supported by a wide range of features that include Super Night Camera, Eye Auto Focus, Ultra Stable video and more.
The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11.1 along with other innovative features.
The company claims that Y53s lasts more than 14.3 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.05 hours of resource-intensive gameplay.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU