LG Electronics unveils mobile app 'Soft V2X' for pedestrian safety

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
PLI schemes to reduce dependence on Chinese electronic products: Dhotre
Bharat Electronics achieves record turnover of Rs 13,500 cr during 2020-21
US Capitol violence: Apple signals return of social app Parler in App store
Explained: How open-source software is powering India's startup ecosystem
-
LG Electronics on Thursday unveiled a mobile application for pedestrian safety as the South Korean tech giant eyes to beef up its presence in the software sector despite its planned departure from the smartphone business.
The Soft V2X, with V2X standing for "vehicle to everything," is LG's smartphone solution for pedestrian protection.
The app can warn users of collision risks between pedestrians and vehicles, as well as possible car-to-car crashes, to prevent road accidents.
The app can analyse data of the user's location, moving direction and speed on the cloud system in real time. It alerts users with sound, vibration and warning messages when there is a collision risk.
LG said its pedestrian safety solution is compatible with the country's Cooperative-Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) in order to receive information on road traffic and driving conditions, reports Yonhap news agency.
The app also utilises smart CCTVs to warn of possible collisions with people or vehicles that do not have Soft V2X installed.
LG said the app will be useful in preventing accidents coming from vehicle blind spots and during severe weather conditions.
LG said it will expand partnerships with other companies and conduct various demonstration projects before commercialising the Soft V2X.
In April, LG announced it will exit from the smartphone manufacturing business after years of money-losing performance, but vowed that its research and development (R&D) activities in telecommunications technologies and software will continue.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU