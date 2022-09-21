LG launches wearable air purifier to ensure clean air for the user

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 infection increases risk of severe blood clots for one year: Study
Two Israel-based antibodies may fight all known Covid-19 strains: Study
Food allergy may cut down the risk of Covid infection by 50%: Study
Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory infection, post-Covid symptoms
AC sales touch record 6 mn units in first half of 2022 amid scorching heat
-
As air pollution knocks at the doors of millions in north India with the onset of festive season, those suffering from respiratory ailments are once again looking for places to hide and devices that can help them navigate the upcoming bad spell of air.
To help address their concerns, LG Electronics has launched a unique wearable air purifier that helps the user enhance breathing and ensure clean air.
Called 'LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier', the wearable is equipped with a set of HEPA Filters, Dual Fans, IPX4 technology, and much more to help with quality air purification.
The product is available in two colours -- Ocean Black and Creamy White -- and starts from Rs 20,990 in the country.
Let us see if this wearable will help you breathe easy this winter.
LG Wearable Air Purifier offers a seamless and ergonomic design, providing a comfortable fit for day-long use.
Equipped with a set of HEPA Filters, LG Wearable Air Purifier provides thorough purified air everywhere on the go.
The wearables are designed with Dual Fan which helps to enhance the user's breathing.
It may look a bit tacky on the face (as we are not used to seeing people wearing devices right on their faces unless it is a traditional mask) but it offers several health benefits.
The Puricare wearable air purifier's face guard uses medical grade silicon that has been thoroughly checked for safety.
The innovative air purifiers have a built-in chargeable battery that can last up to eight hours in low mode.
The device can be worn outside, even on rainy days as it is available with the IPX4 technology.
The technology ensures that the product is water and sweat-resistant.
The Built-in Mic feature resolves all the issues related to low voice while answering a phone call or talking to others
The all-new LG wearable air purifier is compatible with Bluetooth smart apps.
It enables the user to keep track of product usage, breathing information, and activity map.
Conclusion: As Diwali approaches, so does the fear of air pollution. Going out of home while wearing this air purifier will only be advisable as this gives day-long fresh air without any hassle.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 16:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU