MediaTek unveils new artificial intelligence-based 4K smart TV chip

Chipmaker company MediaTek on Wednesday unveiled its new 4K smart TV chip -- MT9638 -- with an integrated high-performance Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU).
The new chip supports cutting edge AI-enhancement technologies such as AI super resolution, AI picture quality and AI voice assistants, plus variable refresh rate (VRR) and MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation) so graphics appear smoother.
"The new MT9638 continues our legacy as the number 1 chip provider of smart TVs, bringing consumers incredible AI, multimedia, gaming and entertainment experiences in theatre-quality 4K," Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek, said in a statement.
With its high performance processing for optimized visual quality, MT9638 gives global TV makers premium features to design competitive 4K smart TVs.
With built-in AI picture quality technology, the chip enables real-time content and scene recognition, automatically adjusting colour saturation, brightness, sharpness, dynamic motion compensation and smart noise reduction to improve overall image quality.
The chip supports the latest connectivity technologies including Wi-Fi 6 for fast, reliable connectivity and HDMI 2.1, which integrates support for VRR to match movies or console gaming frame-rates in order to avoid screen tearing.
The MT9638 also supports applications powered by AI voice recognition and AI-enabled video calls, opening up new ways for consumers to interact with their smart TV and connect with their family and friends.
MT9638-powered 4K smart TVs are expected to reach the consumer market in the second quarter of 2021, the company said.
