Business Standard

Meta announces to shut down social to-do list app 'Move' in March

Meta has announced that it will shut down its social to-do list application 'Move', which allows users to earn points for completing tasks on either their personal or group to-do lists, in March

Topics
Facebook | Social Media | technology industry

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Meta announces to shut down social to-do list app 'Move' in March
Meta announces to shut down social to-do list app 'Move' in March. Photo: Bloomberg

Meta has announced that it will shut down its social to-do list application 'Move', which allows users to earn points for completing tasks on either their personal or group to-do lists, in March.

Launched in March 2022, the application allows users to use earned points to customise an alpaca avatar with accessories like hats, clothing, sunglasses and more, reports TechCrunch.

Move's larger goal was to promote group involvement as the avatar's customisation allows users to see which members were the most productive, based on the number of accessories they had collected for their alpaca.

In an iOS application update published on Sunday, Move informed its users that the application will shut down and no longer be available after March 2, 2023.

Now, new users will not be able to sign-up and existing users can log in to download their data before the application's final closure.

In December 2022, the company had announced that it will shut down its cameo-like app, Super, on February 15, 2023.

Super is a live-streaming platform for influencers developed by Meta in 2020.

--IANS

aj/sha

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:43 IST

