Samsung's SmartThings app now supports Matter devices on iOS: Report

-
ALSO READ
CES 2023: Samsung shares vision for connected homes as future way of life
Samsung unveils One UI 5 for Galaxy, expanded collaboration with Google
Apple iOS 16 to launch today; Here's what will change in your iPhones
Apple to release iOS 16 today: India timing, compatible iPhones, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
-
Tech giant Samsung's SmartThings application for the iPhone and iPad has been updated to add support for Matter devices.
Similar to Apple's HomeKit, SmartThings is a smart home platform that is a subsidiary of Samsung, reports MacRumors.
With the new application update, users are now able to control Matter-enabled smart home devices that are connected to a SmartThings hub, with an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.
Earlier, Matter accessories connected to a SmartThings hub were only able to be controlled with an Android device, however now Apple devices can also be used.
Matter is a smart home standard which can be integrated with all major smart home platforms from Apple, Samsung, Google, Amazon and more, the report said.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant had announced the launch of the smart home hub SmartThings Station, the first Samsung product with a built-in feature to support Matter, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.
According to the company, the hub offers "simple, interoperable and dependable ways to connect a more significant number of devices" and "quick setup and compatibility with a range of smart home products including Matter devices".
--IANS
aj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU