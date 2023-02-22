JUST IN
Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro smartphone at Rs 7999: Specifications and features
Business Standard

Twitter to open source its algorithm next week, improve it rapidly: Musk

Last week, Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users the ability to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match", in the "coming months"

Topics
Twitter | Algorithm

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the micro-blogging platform will make its algorithm "open source" next week, and improve it "rapidly."

When Musk tweeted, "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world's largest non-profit for $44B lol."

One user commented, "Right. Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed."

"Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!" Twitter CEO replied.

Last week, Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users the ability to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match", in the "coming months".

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform has announced that the users will get a "heads up" if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked or retweeted.

The company tweeted from its @CommunityNotes account: "Starting today, you'll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you've replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss."

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 10:04 IST

