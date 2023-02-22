Twitter to open source its algorithm next week, improve it rapidly: Musk

-
ALSO READ
Musk's title of world's richest person at risk after net worth dips $70 bn
New Twitter policy to follow and question science, says Elon Musk
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Twitter sued by advisory firm for not paying $1.9 mn as Musk deal fees
Elon Musk to speed up Twitter upload time, live video top priority
-
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the micro-blogging platform will make its algorithm "open source" next week, and improve it "rapidly."
When Musk tweeted, "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world's largest non-profit for $44B lol."
One user commented, "Right. Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed."
"Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!" Twitter CEO replied.
Last week, Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users the ability to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match", in the "coming months".
Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform has announced that the users will get a "heads up" if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked or retweeted.
The company tweeted from its @CommunityNotes account: "Starting today, you'll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you've replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss."
--IANS
aj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 10:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU