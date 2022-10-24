JUST IN
Business Standard

Meta to introduce Facebook's bitmoji-style avatars to WhatsApp: Reports

Meta first introduced avatars on Messenger and the News Feed in 2019 before they became available to use in Facebook comments and stories in 2020

Topics
Facebook | whatsapp | Metaverse

ANI  Others 

Photo: Unsplash/Dima Solomin
Meta, Facebook (Photo: Unsplash/Dima Solomin)

Social media giant Facebook's Bitmoji-style avatars, which earlier invaded Instagram and Messenger, are now also coming to Whatsapp.

According to The Verge, a report from WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is rolling out support for customizable avatars in the latest 2.22.23.9 beta on Android, but only for some users.

Those with access to the feature will see a new 'Avatar' category in their settings menu that they can use to customize the digital version of themselves.

Similar to Meta's other apps, WhatsApp will then generate a sticker pack with the avatar in various poses, which users can use to express themselves when messaging family and friends.

This feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo last month but now it's actually rolling out to users. It's unclear when WhatsApp will roll out the feature to all users on Android, or when it plans on bringing the feature to iOS, reported The Verge.

Meta first introduced avatars on Messenger and the News Feed in 2019 before they became available to use in Facebook comments and stories in 2020.

Earlier this year, the company gave its avatars a new 3D look and started letting users add them to feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and Instagram Stories.

As per The Verge, at the time, Meta's general manager for avatars and identity, Aigerim Shorman, touted the update as part of Meta's efforts toward building out its idea of the metaverse, which not only includes virtual and augmented reality, but also bridges "more familiar platforms like your phone and computer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 08:17 IST

